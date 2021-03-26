Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $52.21. 15,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

