Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given “Hold” Rating at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$130.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.