Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Investment analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

