W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $77.37. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.