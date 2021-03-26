VR Advisory Services Ltd Buys 40,000 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Euronav makes up 1.8% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VR Advisory Services Ltd owned 0.11% of Euronav worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,973,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 343,311 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $9.57. 72,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 14.55%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

