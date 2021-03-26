Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

