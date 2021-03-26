Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €214.88 ($252.79).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €227.70 ($267.88) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €183.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.