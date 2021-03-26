Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €214.88 ($252.79).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €227.70 ($267.88) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is €183.73 and its 200-day moving average is €154.91.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

