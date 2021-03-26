Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of FST stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $4,785,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

