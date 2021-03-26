Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Shares of ZNTEU opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

