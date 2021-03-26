Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

VITL opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $249,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

