Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of VC stock opened at $121.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.87. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

