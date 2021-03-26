Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE VPG opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $411.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

