Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE VPG opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $411.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
