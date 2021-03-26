Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,166 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Visa worth $427,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.69 on Friday, hitting $212.66. The stock had a trading volume of 284,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,037. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $415.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

