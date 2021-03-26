Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $4.76 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $221,312,810.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,960,710 shares of company stock worth $611,028,944 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

