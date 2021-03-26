Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

STAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

