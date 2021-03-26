Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 2,800 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

WSM stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $184.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

