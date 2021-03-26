Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 15,500 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

