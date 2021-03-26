Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

