Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Down 11.3%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price traded down 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.29 and last traded at $40.42. 118,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,146,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.