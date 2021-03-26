Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 416,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,542,483 shares.The stock last traded at $33.36 and had previously closed at $31.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Macquarie raised their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

