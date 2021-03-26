Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,738,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,837,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $105,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Vipshop stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,804,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,483. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

