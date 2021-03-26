Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.69%. Viomi Technology updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,093. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $723.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.