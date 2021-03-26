Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.