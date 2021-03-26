Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $102.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,869.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $214,138.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,456. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.24. 3,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24. Vicor has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

