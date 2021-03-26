VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Boosted by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,725 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 9.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of VICI Properties worth $79,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,684,000 after acquiring an additional 404,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,192,000 after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,242,000 after acquiring an additional 460,429 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.62. 76,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.