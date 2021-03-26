Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Viad by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Viad by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $41.29 on Friday. Viad Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $845.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.