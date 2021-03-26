Vertical Research Begins Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.
FDX stock opened at $274.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
