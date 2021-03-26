Vertical Research Begins Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $274.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.