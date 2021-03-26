Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,869 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Verso were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verso by 85.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Verso by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Verso by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verso by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Verso stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.16). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

