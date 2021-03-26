Veros Trading 40.1% Higher This Week (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Veros coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veros has a market capitalization of $516,334.64 and approximately $475.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veros has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.15 or 0.00653784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

VRS is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

