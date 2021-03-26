Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 27,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,075,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,448,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,740,000 after buying an additional 87,033 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 281,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Veracyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 892,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

