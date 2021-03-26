Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,604,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240,685 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $127,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,476. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

