Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Issues Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

