Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,146 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Varian Medical Systems worth $90,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAR opened at $176.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.36. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $176.80.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

