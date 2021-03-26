Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 797 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,062 shares during the period. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

