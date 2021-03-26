Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 608 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 202,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $54.34 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.