Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New Investment in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ePlus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

