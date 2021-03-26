Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $33,000 Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $145.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.71.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $15,840,527.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

