Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $32,000 in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $152.30 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

