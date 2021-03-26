Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $30,000 in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Regency Centers by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

