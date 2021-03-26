Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 355 AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,193 shares of company stock worth $17,960,731. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $143.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

