Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.83.

