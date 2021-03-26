V3 Capital Management L.P. Purchases 69,250 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 17.9% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.92% of Camden Property Trust worth $89,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,476. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.