Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

UTZ stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

