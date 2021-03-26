Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.
UTZ stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,518 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
