Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $84,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $624,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.