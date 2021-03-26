Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.78.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,805,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $84,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $624,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
