Utrust Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.55 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Utrust has a market cap of $241.75 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00660231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00023899 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

