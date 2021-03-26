Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

UBA opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.