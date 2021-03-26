Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.87. Urban One shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 441,295 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

