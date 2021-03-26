Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $154,880.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $154,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

URG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 39,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,732. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $226.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth $24,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price target (up previously from $1.40) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

