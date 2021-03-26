United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 5.6% Higher

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.97. 293,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,579,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

